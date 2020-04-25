Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $11.71

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $11.71. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 65,239,458 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $38,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after buying an additional 362,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,061,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 224,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.