Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $13.98

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $13.98. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 716,372 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on DKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Delek Logistics Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

The firm has a market cap of $366.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $138.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth $22,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

