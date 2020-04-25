Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $0.95. Sonim Technologies shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 478,498 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SONM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, National Securities lowered Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.04.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.23% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.