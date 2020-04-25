Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 6.8%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.75, 94,532 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,340,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $213.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 123.73% and a negative net margin of 189.06%. Equities analysts expect that Vaxart Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 403,821 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.