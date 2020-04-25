1776 Wealth LLC Has $54,000 Position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 75.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after buying an additional 40,548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at $4,615,000.

Get Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd alerts:

In other Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00.

MGU opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

About Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.