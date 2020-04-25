1776 Wealth LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

1776 Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,708,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of DWAS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

