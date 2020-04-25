1776 Wealth LLC Has $58,000 Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

