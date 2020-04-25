1776 Wealth LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $9,311,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 194.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

