1776 Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $214,904,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 400.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,563,000 after buying an additional 572,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 435,983 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Synopsys by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after acquiring an additional 352,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $153.03 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

