1776 Wealth LLC Takes $112,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,364,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,115 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,061 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,560 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 939,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.