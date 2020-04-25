Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Increased by Analyst

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,022. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

