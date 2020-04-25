Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Shares of TXN opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $15,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,348,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

