Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

