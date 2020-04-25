Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total transaction of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,786. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.05.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

