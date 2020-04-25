Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

Shares of LOW opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $110.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

