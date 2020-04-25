Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EFSC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of EFSC opened at $27.29 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $718.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

