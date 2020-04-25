Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after purchasing an additional 188,285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 134,264 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

