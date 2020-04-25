Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,700 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $304.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.25. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas H. Greeff acquired 1,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,500 shares of company stock worth $146,380. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MOFG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.