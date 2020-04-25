Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Paycom Software by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Paycom Software by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 599,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,206,000 after buying an additional 168,415 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Paycom Software by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Paycom Software by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $4,317,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.85.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.88.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

