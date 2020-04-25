Denali Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $48.89 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $849.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.15.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.