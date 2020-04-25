Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

