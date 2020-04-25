Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $470,000 Investment in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,584,000.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $50.45 on Friday. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1776 Wealth LLC Takes $112,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
1776 Wealth LLC Takes $112,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems Inc Increased by Analyst
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems Inc Increased by Analyst
Texas Instruments Incorporated to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Texas Instruments Incorporated to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive
Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive
Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hershey Co
Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hershey Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report