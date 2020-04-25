Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $470,000 Investment in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,584,000.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $50.45 on Friday. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

