Arrow Financial Corp Has $14.74 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

