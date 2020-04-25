Denali Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 214,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 16,623 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE opened at $11.71 on Friday. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $295.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $307.08 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on KE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

