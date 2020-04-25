Denali Advisors LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN opened at $9.92 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.22%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.