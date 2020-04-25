Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Getty Realty by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.75. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Insiders sold 189,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

