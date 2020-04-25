Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Getty Realty by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.75. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Insiders sold 189,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Profile

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

1776 Wealth LLC Takes $112,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
1776 Wealth LLC Takes $112,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems Inc Increased by Analyst
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cadence Design Systems Inc Increased by Analyst
Texas Instruments Incorporated to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Texas Instruments Incorporated to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive
Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive
Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hershey Co
Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hershey Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report