Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 440.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in Affimed by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,126,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 987,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $8,413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Affimed by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Affimed by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affimed by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 168,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD opened at $2.24 on Friday. Affimed NV has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

