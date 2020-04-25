Arbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,405 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,123.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.4% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

