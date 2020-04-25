Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Up 6.4%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.32, 100,649 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,958,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 82.1% during the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 26,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Michaels Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.