Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.17 and last traded at $125.85, 391,907 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 733,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Quidel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

