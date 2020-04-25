Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $244.89 and last traded at $258.00, approximately 2,206,935 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,933,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 114.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total transaction of $202,886.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,987.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,803 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,807. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

