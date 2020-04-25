Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) were up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.56, approximately 112,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,663,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $291.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. Mallinckrodt’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 1,518.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 3,519,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,879,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,215,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 865,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the fourth quarter worth $1,787,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

