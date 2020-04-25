InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,584.00 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,917 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $13,243.18.

On Monday, April 20th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $12,771.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 3,080 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $14,568.40.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,070 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,996.60.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,420.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,270.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,168 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $22,364.16.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,530 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $6,198.50.

On Monday, March 30th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,931.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

