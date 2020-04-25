InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 2,917 Shares of Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,243.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,584.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $12,771.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 3,080 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $14,568.40.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,070 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $6,996.60.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,420.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $9,270.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 7,168 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,364.16.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,530 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $6,198.50.

On Monday, March 30th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,931.00.

Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

ICMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

