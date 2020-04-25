Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Insider Deborah O’Toole Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) insider Deborah O’Toole purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,150.00 ($10,744.68).

ASX AWC opened at A$1.50 ($1.06) on Friday. Alumina Limited has a one year low of A$1.30 ($0.92) and a one year high of A$2.51 ($1.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.52 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

