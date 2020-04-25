Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) Insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,150.00 ($10,744.68).

Shares of ASX:API opened at A$1.06 ($0.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.01 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.54 ($1.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.30.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company also retails health and beauty products to consumers; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and procedures.

