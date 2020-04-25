Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) Insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,150.00 ($10,744.68).
Shares of ASX:API opened at A$1.06 ($0.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.01 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.54 ($1.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.30.
Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
