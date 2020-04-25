Insider Selling: PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $16,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PTC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $93.34.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on PTC from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.92.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.
Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.