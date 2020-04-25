Insider Selling: PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $16,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,144,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,524,000 after buying an additional 169,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,658,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after acquiring an additional 456,216 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,494,000 after acquiring an additional 661,676 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after purchasing an additional 769,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,618,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,197,000 after purchasing an additional 329,313 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on PTC from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

