PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Susan E. Lester Purchases 1,000 Shares

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Susan E. Lester purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $16,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,787.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PACW stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

