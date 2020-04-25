CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 924 Shares

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $18,489.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,363,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $241,080.48.

On Thursday, April 9th, Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $88,460.60.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $241,920.90.

On Friday, March 13th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $244,081.98.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $246,603.24.

On Monday, March 9th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $247,563.72.

On Friday, March 6th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $270,735.30.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $294,627.24.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $661,235.40.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $823,543.00.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $42.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CarGurus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

