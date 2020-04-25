HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Buys 3,700 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns bought 3,700 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $23,421.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,077,911.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 20th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $16,225.00.
  • On Friday, April 17th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $16,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.00.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $15,825.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Richard Hermanns purchased 6,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00.
  • On Friday, April 3rd, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,400 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,088.00.
  • On Monday, March 30th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $15,450.00.
  • On Friday, March 27th, Richard Hermanns bought 7,900 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,978.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 24th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,400 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 18th, Richard Hermanns purchased 6,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00.

Shares of HQI stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HireQuest (NYSE:HQI)

