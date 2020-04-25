Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Matthew R. Broad Acquires 427 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Matthew R. Broad purchased 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $24,979.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,743.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 22.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 154,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

