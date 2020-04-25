Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) Insider Purchases A$40,041.03 in Stock

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) insider Lindsay Mann acquired 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$40,041.03 ($28,397.89).

ASX:WLE opened at A$0.96 ($0.68) on Friday. Wam Leaders Ltd has a one year low of A$0.76 ($0.54) and a one year high of A$1.33 ($0.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.17.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from Wam Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%.

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

