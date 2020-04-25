Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Director John Hatsopoulos Acquires 25,000 Shares

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Director John Hatsopoulos purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TGEN stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.75. Tecogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 million. Analysts forecast that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecogen stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Tecogen worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Tecogen in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.