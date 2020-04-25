Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Christopher R. Loose Sells 4,500 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,824.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $49,812,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,289,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,662,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FREQ. ValuEngine raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

