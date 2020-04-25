Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 900 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.58 per share, with a total value of $50,922.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 776,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,946,308.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.02. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 4,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

