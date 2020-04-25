Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Director Louis J. Grossman Acquires 825 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Director Louis J. Grossman purchased 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $50,836.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNBKA opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $350.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNBKA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Century Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

