TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Dean General Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Dean General bought 1,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.39 per share, with a total value of $40,390.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,234.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 643,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

