ADX Energy Limited (ASX:ADX) Insider Ian Tchacos Purchases 6,616,071 Shares

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

ADX Energy Limited (ASX:ADX) insider Ian Tchacos acquired 6,616,071 shares of ADX Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$39,696.43 ($28,153.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. ADX Energy Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

About ADX Energy

ADX Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and appraisal company. It operates four oil and gas permits in North Africa and Europe, as well as owns interests in gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company was formerly known as AuDAX Resources Ltd. ADX Energy Ltd was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

