ADX Energy Limited (ASX:ADX) Insider Ian Tchacos Purchases 6,616,071 Shares

ADX Energy Limited (ASX:ADX) insider Ian Tchacos acquired 6,616,071 shares of ADX Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$39,696.43 ($28,153.49).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. ADX Energy Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of A$0.01 ($0.01).
About ADX Energy
