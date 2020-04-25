Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $29,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,212.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $29,725.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $25,925.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $26,950.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $28,200.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 26,022 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $259,179.12.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $25,450.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $33,325.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $38,450.00.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 67.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Yext by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.