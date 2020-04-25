GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV) Director Alistair Maclennan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV) Director Alistair Maclennan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,461,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,537,196.

Alistair Maclennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Alistair Maclennan purchased 500 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$40.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Alistair Maclennan acquired 48,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,800.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Alistair Maclennan purchased 7,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$595.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Alistair Maclennan acquired 3,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$270.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Alistair Maclennan acquired 20,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,900.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Alistair Maclennan bought 17,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,870.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Alistair Maclennan bought 35,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Alistair Maclennan acquired 10,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Alistair Maclennan bought 10,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,100.00.

GMV opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. GMV Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

