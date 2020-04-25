GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV) Director Alistair Maclennan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV) Director Alistair Maclennan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,461,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,537,196.

Alistair Maclennan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 3rd, Alistair Maclennan purchased 500 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$40.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 24th, Alistair Maclennan acquired 48,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,800.00.
  • On Monday, March 16th, Alistair Maclennan purchased 7,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$595.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 11th, Alistair Maclennan acquired 3,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$270.00.
  • On Monday, March 9th, Alistair Maclennan acquired 20,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,900.00.
  • On Monday, February 24th, Alistair Maclennan bought 17,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,870.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 19th, Alistair Maclennan bought 35,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.
  • On Friday, February 14th, Alistair Maclennan acquired 10,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 12th, Alistair Maclennan bought 10,000 shares of GMV Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,100.00.

GMV opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. GMV Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV)

Receive News & Ratings for GMV Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMV Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Michaels Companies Shares Up 6.4%
Michaels Companies Shares Up 6.4%
Quidel Stock Price Up 1.7%
Quidel Stock Price Up 1.7%
Trade Desk Stock Price Up 5.7%
Trade Desk Stock Price Up 5.7%
Mallinckrodt Trading 2.3% Higher
Mallinckrodt Trading 2.3% Higher
Sphere 3D Trading 7.1% Higher
Sphere 3D Trading 7.1% Higher
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Acquires $12,584.00 in Stock
InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Major Shareholder Acquires $12,584.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report